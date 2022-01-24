Hanifa’s murder: I will assent death sentence once judgment is passed ― Ganduje

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Umar Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said once judgment is passed over the gruesome murder of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar Abba by the court, he will assent the death sentence.

He made this known when he led a delegation of top government officials to condole with the family of the deceased on Monday.

Members of his entourage included his Deputy, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries.

“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned,” he assured.

He also said, “Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death without wasting any time. As a government we have already started the process.”

According to him, “Our constitution provides that, when a death sentence is passed, it is the constitutional power of the governor to assent for the execution of the culprit. I assure you all that, I will not waste even one second.”

He said he was optimistic that they would be speedy trial adding that, “Government will take good care of the family of our late child Hanifa of blessed memory.

