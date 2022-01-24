Family kicks as hospital demands N150,000 for release of farmer’s corpse in Osun

Family of Sunday, a Tiv man who was killed on his farm at the weekend has alleged that those in the custody of the remains of the deceased are demanding N150,000 before it could be released to them.

Sunday was allegedly shot dead by one Sunday, an indigene of Iree while working on his farm located at Odo-Ada area of Eripa in Boluwaduro local government area of Osun State.

Speaking with our reporter, a family member of the deceased who identified himself as, Oliver Moses stated that, they were told to bring N150,000 by the management of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital (UNIOSTH) before the deceased’s corpse would be released for burial.

Moses appealed to the hospital management to help reduce the amount to be paid for the release of the corpse.

He however charged the police to ensure that justice is done on the killing to bring the perpetrator of the crime to book in order to serve as deterred to others.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It will be recalled that the Sunday was said to be in company with his kinsmen after the day’s hard labour when the suspect who hails from a neighbouring town killed him with a dane gun.

Meanwhile, the state police command assured that the police would bring the killer to book.

Speaking through the state police command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said already investigations had commenced on the case and that no stone would be left unturned to punish the offender according to the law of the land.

When contacted, the management of UNIOSUN said that the Public Relations Officer, Mr A Adeyemo, would comment on the matter as he was in a meeting at the time of filing this report.