BROTHERS and sisters on pilgrimage should be made aware of critical spiritual exercises which are core to Hajj and Umrah. There are three methods to the performance of Hajj, namely, Hajj at Tamattu (interrupted), Hajj al-Qiran (combined) and Hajj al-Ifrad (single).

Hajj at Tamattu is about entering into ihram for Umrah during the months of Hajj (from the first day of the month of Shawwal to the break of dawn on the 10th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah), and taking off the ihram after performing Umrah, and later taking ihram again for Hajj from Mecca, or anywhere near the city on the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah during the same year in which the Umrah was performed.

Hajj al-Qiran denotes entering into ihram for Umrah and Hajj at the same time during the months of Hajj without taking off the ihram until the Day of Sacrifice (the 10th day of Dhul-Hijah), or to first of all enter into ihram for Umrah, during the months of Hajj. The pilgrim makes his/her intention for the Hajj before beginning the tawaf of the Umrah.

Hajj al-Ifrad signifies making ihram from the prescribed station of ihram (al-Miqat), or from the pilgrim’s home, if located between Mecca and al-Miqat, or from Mecca if the pilgrim resides in Mecca. The pilgrim remains in ihram up till the Day of Sacrifice, if a sacrificial animal his been brought. In case one has not brought an animal for sacrifice, he is permitted to come out of ihram after performing Umrah. And with this, the pilgrim becomes one performing the Hajj at-Tamattu. The pilgrim makes the tawaf around the Ka’aba, and performs the act of running between Safa and Marwa (Sa’y). The pilgrim should cut some of his hair, and come out of ihram, putting on regular clothings. He is also permitted to resume his normal state. This is the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) prescribed for those who entered into ihram for Hajj without bringing sacrificial animals. The same Sunnah applies to a pilgrim performing the Hajj of Qiran.

On Umrah proper, as the pilgrim gets to the prescribed station (Miqat), the Sunnah is that he cleans himself by washing the whole of his body. He should apply some perfume on his body, but not to the garments or ihram, and he should then put on the two-loin cloth and a shawl (izar and rida) which should preferably be of white cloth. As for a female pilgrim, she may wear any clothes she likes inasmuch as those clothings do not display her adornments. The intention to perform Umrah should be pronounced by saying “Labbayka Umrah” (I answer your call with Umrah). The talbiya comes next: “Labbayk Allahuma labbayk. Labbayk la shareeka laka labbayk. Inna hamda wan ni’imata laka wal mulk. La shareeka lak” (I respond to your call O Allah. I respond to Your call. You have no partner. I respond to Your call. All praise, thanks and blessings are Yours. You have no partners with You).

Male pilgrims should say this exaltation aloud while the women should say it silently. Pilgrims should say this talbiyah frequently and engage in the praise of Allah and in supplications for forgiveness.

In Mecca, pilgrims make the circumambulation of the Ka’aba (tawaf), beginning at the Black Stone with takbeer (utterance of Allahu Akbar), and ending each circumbulationm at the same point. While making tawaf, the pilgrims should invoke Allah (SWT) so much, and make supplications to Him in any words of exaltation the pilgrims may wish as long as they are acceptable in the Shari’ah. The Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) requires the pilgrims, upon reaching the very point between the Yamani corner (Ruknul Yamani) and the Black Stone in each circumambulation of the Ka’abah to say “Rabbana atina fid dunya hasanatan wa fil akhiratai hasanatan wa qina adhabannar” (O Allah, give us good reward in this world, and good reward in the Hereafter, and save us from the torment of the Fire).

Upon completion of the seventh circumambulation, the pilgrims should observe two-raka’at prayer behind Maqaam Ibraheem (the Station of Ibraheem).

However, it should not be misconceived that the two-raka’at prayer must always be observed at a point extremely close to Maqaam Ibraheem. Pilgrims may do this prayer at any point a little far away from Maqaam Ibraheem. Indeed, it may even be observed at any other place within the Sacred Mosque. Sunnah demands male pilgrims to expose their right shoulders as they engage in these seven circumambulations. They can make this possible by putting middle of the upper garment of their ihram underneath their right arms, and the two ends on their left shoulders. It is equally a Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) for the pilgrims to walk in quick and short paces (raml) during the first three circuits of this tawaf.

The pilgrims then move to Mount Safa and climb on it. They should recite the verse in the Qur’an that interprets as: “Surely, the Safa and Marwa are among the symbols of Allah. So, he who performs the Hajj to the House of Allah, or the Umrah, it is no sin on him to make the walk between them. And whoever does good voluntarily, then certainly Allah is Thankful, Knowing.”

Then the pilgrims face the Ka’aba and start to exalt Allah (SWT). They should proclaim the takbir (Allahu Akbar) thrice and make supplications to Allah (SWT) as it is Sunnah to say: “La illaha ilallah, wahdahu la shareeka lah. Lahul mulk wa lahul hamd, wa huwa ‘alaa kulli shay’in qadeer.”

Read Also: SAHCO Chairman promises increased profitability, dividends for 2024