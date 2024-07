It was a moment of joy and happiness in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital in the early hours of Monday as Chief Sanya Atofarati completed his 120 hours attempt the set a new Guinness World Record(GWR) for Longest Marathon Watching Television.

There was huge presence of supporters across gender and age brackets with songs of victory and the celebration of the completion of the challenge.

Atofarati, a community leader from Ilawe-Ekiti began the marathon television-watching challenge on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 ended it on Monday, January 1, 2024, after clocking the targeted 120hours in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Speaking after completing the challenge, Atofarati said he was out to break the 94 hours set by the present GWR holder in the category, Fragoso, a web developer from New York, holding the record since 2016.

He expressed hope that he would be certified by GWR after verification of his evidence.

According to him, “We are optimistic of being recognized as the new record holder because all the prescriptions outlined in our Personal Guidelines were meticulously and diligently followed.

“All our evidence requirements are ready because they were treated to real-time. It will be reviewed and submitted to GWR with the next 72hours.”

The community leader, who appreciated Nigerians for their support during the exercise, saying it was a privilege to have represented Nigeria in the competition.

“By tomorrow (Tuesday), I will be making the first appearance in Ilawe Ekiti where I will be celebrating the success with about 100 widows.

“Watching TV for 120 hours has strengthened my knowledge base because I am better informed about the world and happenings around me which I believe will further enhance my capacity to deliver.

“I am of the belief that the exercise has further added value to tourism benefits in Nigeria. I thank Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Senator Biodun Olujimi; and the Director General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Amb. Wale Ojo-Lanre for encouragement and support.

“I also appreciate the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi; former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State, Segun Adewumi; Ekiti State former Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmi Ogun; Mrs Lanre Fajuyi; the host community under Elder Sunday Agunbiade; host of others too numerous to mention and my wife, Mrs Orobosa Atofarati,” he said.

