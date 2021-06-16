Gunmen kill two, abduct two others in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Gunmen kill two, Inspector killed, Gunmen kill Fulani head, Gunmen kidnap IYC president, Female university lecturer kidnapped, Gunmen abduct graduate, Gunmen assassinate hotelier, Three construction workers kidnapped, Gunmen kill Amotekun personnel, Gunmen storm palace, Police confirm killing of officers, Nine killed, Kidnapped Pastor found dead, Two abducted from quarry, Gunmen kidnap three sisters, Gunmen abduct poultry owner’s son at Oke Odan-Olomo in Ibadan,Gunmen abduct five in Ogun, Gunmen kill seven in Edo, Gunmen kill four, Gunmen kill policeman, Gunmen kill three persons, Gunmen kidnap seven, Gunmen intercept ambulance, Gunmen kill one, Gunmen abduct 14 persons, Female journalist robbed , suspected assassins, Gunmen kill two policemen, Three persons hacked to death, 19 people, Another three killed in Plateau, Gunmen abduct pregnant woman, gunmen, Bayelsa, police Inspector, Oyo Commissioner's brother, 11 people killed, Bandits, Kaduna, Eight students of ABU, Kidnapped, Kaduna, market women, Ondo, kidnap, Gunmen, Gunmen kill trader in Ekiti, LG chairman, abducted, Oyo, Gunmen, mosque,Kogi, attacks, plateau, Delta Bank manager abducted, Plateau, killed, Gunmen invade relaxation spot, Gunmen Ekiti US soldier, Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling stationm, delta police, Gunmen abduct ondo traveller, kill Catholic priest three parishioners, Gunmen abduct 13-year-old boy in Ogun, Miyetti Allah chairman kidnapped in Kogi
FILE PHOTO

Suspected kidnappers have invaded the Ajowa Akoko community in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo state, killing two brothers and abducting two other children in the community.

The armed men who arrived in the community around 1:00 am invaded the home of one Alhaji Yekini Oludotun, tried to gain entrance into the building, shooting for several minutes.

According to a source, who said no one could ascertain the mission of the gunmen, whether to abduct Yekini who is a popular cattle seller or to assassinate him.

The source said the heavy gunshot of the hoodlums attracted some security operatives in the area, who mobilised themselves and dislodged the gunmen who took to their heels.

It was, however, gathered that the hoodlums invaded another area, killing two sons of a man identified as Dele, abducting two other children from the house.

He said the security agents which include, the soldiers, Police and Amotekun corps from the area swung into action, combing the forest in the area to fish out the criminals who have been tormenting the community.

The source attributed the incessant kidnapping and attacks on residents of the area to the closeness of the border of Edo and Kogi State and called for more presence of security agents in the area.

He said residents of the area have been living in fears and called on the state government to put an end to incessant kidnapping, banditry and killings in the area.

All efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer in the Oke Agbe area, Ade Akinwande, were not possible as he was said to have led a team of policemen to comb the forest to ensure the release of the abducted victims and arrest the perpetrators.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said: “Yes, there was a kidnap incident at Ajowa and we are on the trail of the evil men, meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Gunmen kill two, abduct two others in Ondo

Gunmen kill two, abduct two others in Ondo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Court sentences 30-year-old woman to 18 months imprisonment for stealing electronics,…

Latest News

Nigerians can sue FG for interfering in their business relationship with Twitter ―SAN

Latest News

Arsonists at work again in Imo, raze houses of lawmaker, ex-Imo AG, behead security…

Latest News

FG insists on regulation of social media, seeks legislative backing

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More