Gunmen kill two, abduct two others in Ondo

Suspected kidnappers have invaded the Ajowa Akoko community in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo state, killing two brothers and abducting two other children in the community.

The armed men who arrived in the community around 1:00 am invaded the home of one Alhaji Yekini Oludotun, tried to gain entrance into the building, shooting for several minutes.

According to a source, who said no one could ascertain the mission of the gunmen, whether to abduct Yekini who is a popular cattle seller or to assassinate him.

The source said the heavy gunshot of the hoodlums attracted some security operatives in the area, who mobilised themselves and dislodged the gunmen who took to their heels.

It was, however, gathered that the hoodlums invaded another area, killing two sons of a man identified as Dele, abducting two other children from the house.

He said the security agents which include, the soldiers, Police and Amotekun corps from the area swung into action, combing the forest in the area to fish out the criminals who have been tormenting the community.

The source attributed the incessant kidnapping and attacks on residents of the area to the closeness of the border of Edo and Kogi State and called for more presence of security agents in the area.

He said residents of the area have been living in fears and called on the state government to put an end to incessant kidnapping, banditry and killings in the area.

All efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer in the Oke Agbe area, Ade Akinwande, were not possible as he was said to have led a team of policemen to comb the forest to ensure the release of the abducted victims and arrest the perpetrators.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said: “Yes, there was a kidnap incident at Ajowa and we are on the trail of the evil men, meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”

