DSS arraigns six suspected kidnappers to court in Ogun

The Department of State Security in Ogun on Wednesday arraigned six suspected kidnappers before a Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspects were arrested last April at different points in the state and could not be brought before the Court due to the strike embarked on by the Judiciary Staff Association of Nigeria (JUSUN).

They appeared before Magistrate Dehinde Dipeolu, of Court 2, on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit a felony with kidnapping contrary to section 32 of the prohibition of forcible occupation of landed property, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other anti-violence and related offences Law of Ogun State, 2006.

The suspects Aaron Jeremaya; Abubakar Shehu; Mohammed Umar; Abdullahi Umar; Abubakar Mamman and Mohammed Sanni Abubakar were also charged for unlawful possession of firearms contrary to section 27 (1) (b) of the Firearms Act Cap 28 Law of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Emmanuel Zamba, informed the court that a Motion Ex-parte dated 16th of June, 2021, was filed before alongside an 8 paragraph affidavit deposed to by ones Oluwaseyi Ajayi, praying the Court for the remand of the suspects for another 60 days pending the Directorate of Public Prosecution advice on the matter.

Magistrate Dipeolu granted the request of the Prosecuting Counsel on the ground that the application merited all the prayers contained therein.

He ordered that the suspects be remanded for the next 60 days at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oba, for the first instance.

Dipeolu, thereafter adjourned till August 17th pending the DPP legal advice.

