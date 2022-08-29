Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau

A staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Mr Nehemiah Goholshak, has been killed by gunmen in a bizarre manner.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the gunmen at about 7:00 pm on Sunday stormed the residence of the man at Dangper village in the council area and shot him in the presence of his family before they bolted away.

The deceased’s uncle, Mr. Timothy Goholshak, who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said Nehemiah Goholshak died on the spot while the unfortunate incident caused tension and apprehension within the locality.

A community leader in the community who craved anonymity said kidnapping killings and other crimes have become a daily occurrence in the local government area and have assumed a frightening dimension, adding that residents of the local government seldom go out of their houses after 7:00 pm.

According to him, another corpse of a young man was also found at about 8:00 pm on the same day along the Mangu to Bokkos road, less than 2 kilometers away from Dangper village, where Nehemiah was killed.

Attempts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Alfred Alubo, on the phone to confirm the incident proved abortive.

