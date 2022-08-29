BREAKING: Yinka Odumakin’s father dies at 116

The father of late Comrade Yinka Odumakin died Monday evening at 5.30 pm, at the age of 116.

Dr Joe Okei Odumakin who broke the news said she spoke with the old man earlier today and they had a brief prayer session along with other family discussions.

Nigerians would recall Pa Odumakin as one who stood firmly in faith as the pain of a huge loss ravaged him.

Dr Joe Okei Odumakin said papa would be sorely missed as he was not only the patriarch but the rallying point for the entire family.

Until his passing on today, Elder Ezekiel Abioye Odumakin was the Baba Ijo of C.A.C. Moro land.

She said further announcements will be made as the family deems fit.

