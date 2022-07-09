The Berom Youth Moulder Association (BYM) has stated that a 35-year-old man has been killed in Kwi Village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen, even as it lamented the destruction of farmlands by Fulani militias.

According to a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Rwang Tengwong, the victim identified as Amos Pam was ambushed on Friday at about 7:30 pm while on his way home adding that they opened fire on him, and he died instantly.

Speaking at the burial of the deceased in Kwi on Saturday morning, President of the Berom Youth Moulder-Association-BYM, Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, Esq sympathised with the family of the deceased over the incident, adding that it is unfortunate that to date, people in the villages are still being witch-hunted and killed helplessly with little or no effort by Government to address the barbarism.

The youth leader said political leaders have failed citizens and the people must wake up to secure the lands and lives within the ambit of the law so as not to go into extinction.

Mantiri said those with PVCs should safeguard them to elect leaders who will defend the land and appealed to the people not to move late at night and further called on traditional rulers to introduce curfew into their communities to restrict the movement of persons.

According to him, despite continuous condemnation and assurance by security agencies and government that perpetrators will be fished out and brought to book that has never been seen adding that the attacks persist in communities for years without political will deliberately set in motion to curb down the terror invasions.

He further lamented that this year destruction of crops and farmlands has been alarmingly continued on daily basis in most villages in Berom land with a looming food Insecurity during this year’s harvest.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen kill one in Plateau community