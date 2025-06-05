Gunmen kill middle-aged man in Ibadan

Suspected gunmen have reportedly killed a yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The incident, as reliably gathered happened at the front of the Shopping Complex in Moniya in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The victim, according to multiple sources was shot in the head at close range.

The attackers were said to be riding on a motorcycle when one of them suddenly alighted, moved closer to him and shot him at the bus stop.

Investigations revealed that the incident threw the entire area into confusion as residents and traders quickly shut the doors while passers-by ran for their dear lives.

Sources said his corpse have been evacuated by a combined security operatives.

A resident of the area, who simply gave her name as Iya Rashidat, said, “I was still in the shop when I suddenly heard gunshot. I quickly rushed out with my baby to confirm the incident.

“I saw people running up and down, so I quickly left the shop without locking it. I went far away to study the situation. So, after a while, I saw a Police Hilux vehicle who came around to evacuate his lifeless body because he died immediately.”

Another eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, said “I got to that area when security operatives were evacuating his corpse. Though, I don’t know if it’s true or not, some people said he was traced to that bus stop while some said he was shot dead shortly after alighting from a commercial vehicle popularly known as Micra.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE