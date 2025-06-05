Traffic offenders to pay up to N200,000 as Oyo govt reviews fines

First-time and repeated traffic offenders will henceforth pay between N20,000—N200,000 fines as applicable to the offence committed in Oyo state.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) made this known during a meeting with zonal commanders at its headquarters in Ibadan.

He attributed upward reviews of fines for various offences as measure to instil discipline in road users not to generate revenue.

He said, “The essence of OYRTMA was not to generate internal revenue but to safeguard the lives and property of people across the state and ensure smooth traffic flow.

OYRTMA is more concerned about the safety of road users hence the introduction of stiffer measures.

In his breakdown of the newly approved fines, the Chairman said that driving an unlicensed motorcycle or tricycle will henceforth attract a fine of ₦25,000, while failure to paint a commercial motorcycle or tricycle in the approved colours will attract ₦20,000 for a first-time offender and ₦30,000 for repeat offenders.

“Driving in a prohibited direction will attract ₦100,000 for a first-time offender and ₦200,000 for a repeat offender. Failure to park at designated motor parks will attract ₦20,000 for a first offence and ₦30,000 for subsequent offences,” Adesagba said.

Adesagba also threatened that any of his officers caught collecting bribes or misbehaving while on duty would be sanctioned accordingly.

In another development, an Ibadan-based ace broadcasters, Abolade Salami, and Babatunde Hamzat have been appointed as OYRTMA marshals.

