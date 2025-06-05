Mokwa flood: Etsu Nupe commiserates with victims’ families

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers, Yahaya Abubakar, has commiserated with the people of Mokwa Local Government Area of the state over the tragic loss of lives and properties in the recent flooding.

Abubakar expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and those who lost their property in the unfortunate tragedy.

The Etsu Nupe, who was in Mokwa on Wednesday, described the unfortunate tragedy as heartbreaking, saddening and pathetic.

According to him, although a flood is a natural phenomenon that nobody can stop, he, however, expressed deep shock over the devastation.

He directed religious leaders, districts and village heads in his domain, to fervently pray to Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy.

The traditional ruler also prayed to God to strengthen the people of Mokwa at this trying and difficult moment.

He prayed to God to grant all those who lost their lives eternal rest in Aljanatul Firdaus and to also grant speedy recovery to the injured.

The Etsu Nupe commended President Bola Tinubu, the state governments, Ministers, National Assembly members, Organizations and all individuals for the financial support to the victims of the flood disaster.

He, however, appealed for more humanitarian assistance to cushion the effects of the flooding.

