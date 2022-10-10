Gunmen kill 11 in Nasarawa

Eleven persons have lost their lives in two separate attacks by gunmen in Kadarko district, Keana local government area of Nasarawa State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that while nine of the victims were of Tiv extraction, two were of Fulani ethnic groups.

President of the Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in the state, Mr Peter Ahemba told our correspondent that gunmen suspected to be herders, attacked Gidan Sule, a Tiv settlement on Saturday night, shooting sporadically.

He said five corpses were recovered after the dust settles the same night, while four were discovered in bushes the next day.

He said scores of others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospitals and clinics in Kadarko, Gija and Keana, while one person has not been accounted for.

“We don’t if he is alive or dead, we are still searching for him as we speak,” he explained.

According to him, the attack on Gidan Sule has triggered a mass exodus out of other Tiv settlements across the Keana local government area of the state.

Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in the state, Alhaji Bala Muhammed-Dabo, said a male and female were killed, allegedly by gunmen suspected to be of Tiv extraction same night.

“We got information that two Fulani persons a male and female were on their way alongside their cattle for grazing when they were attacked and killed by gunmen,” he explained.

He noted that the deceased was buried on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

He said he has reported the incident leading to the demise of his people to the police.

He said he only got information of the attack on the Tiv settlement much later and has been reaching out to leaders in various settlements to avert further breakdown of law and order.

Both the TIDAL and MACBAN leaders said the incidents have been reported to the police authority in the state.

The effort to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramhan Nansel, to respond to the incidents failed as calls placed through his mobile phone were not answered.





