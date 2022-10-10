Four soldiers feared dead as gunmen attack Enugu again

Four soldiers, on Monday, were reportedly shot dead by gunmen in the Oji River local government area of Enugu State.

This came barely 24 hours after the dare-devil armed men attacked Inyi Police Station in the same Oji River local government, killing four persons including two policemen and razing the police station.

A viral video recording of the incident, however, showed the bodies of the slain soldiers.

The incident, according to the video, occurred at Iyiachi in the Oji River Local Government Area during the sit-at-home order being observed by residents of the South East states on Monday.

The details of the attack were still sketchy by press time as the police and army are yet to confirm the incident.

