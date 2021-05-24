Gunmen invade two communities, kill 15 in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen invaded two communities in Plateau State on Sunday and killed 15 people while many others sustained fatal injuries.

A source close to Kohorok village of Kwi community in Riyom local government area of Plateau State revealed that the community was invaded by gunmen at about 11:00 pm, on Sunday, and was under heavy bombardment by the attackers for close to two hours.

According to the source who escaped the unfortunate incident, the attackers throughout the operation were speaking in the Fulani language adding that they succeeded in killing eight of the natives while scores sustained fatal injuries.

He stated that the community had earlier received a report that it will be attacked adding that nothing was done by the security agents to nip it in the bud.

“We are surprised by this attack because the community had earlier reported that there was a threat on the community. Even in the course of the attack security men did not respond appropriately,” he said.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogabah simply declared thus: “let me confirm I will get back to you.”

However, the Coordinator, Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria-ECCVN Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri who confirmed the incident said the community has been thrown into mourning following the attack.

In a related development, gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked Dong village of Jos North local government area on Sunday, at about 9:00 pm and killed seven persons.

According to reports, the assailants was said to have invaded the village and started shooting sporadically, which resulted in the killing of seven persons.

However, the spokesman of Police Command in plateau state, ASP. Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the incident, said, “On Sunday 23/05/2021 at about 2000hrs, the Command received a distress call, that yet to be identified gunmen came out suddenly from a nearby bush, invaded Dong Village, Jos South LGA and killed seven persons.

According to him, a combined team of Policemen, STF, Vigilante operatives led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operation, raced swiftly to the scene but the hoodlums had already fled back into the bush adding that investigation has commenced on the dastardly act.

