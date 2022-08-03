Gunmen abduct former Anambra lawmaker

Gunmen operating in Anambra State have abducted a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Benson Nwawulu.

Sources said Nwawulu, a two-term lawmaker representing Ogbaru Constituency 1 in the state assembly was abducted in his house in Ogbaru, on Sunday.

Nwawulu left Anambra Assembly in 2019, and had also contested for a seat in the House of Representatives, but failed.

Though details of his abduction were not made public, a source told Journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, that the former lawmaker’s son has reached out to some current members of the state assembly who were Nwawulu’s colleagues for funds.

The state police command has however confirmed his kidnap, saying that efforts are at an advanced stage to release them.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who spoke to Nigerian Tribune correspondent said, “Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him.

“He will be rescued soon because we are on their trail, and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.”

