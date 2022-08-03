Don’t disturb me over Abia crisis again, APC chairman tells chieftains

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday, inaugurated an eight-man reconciliation Committee for the Abia State chapter of the party with a strict warning that warring chieftains of the party should cease fire and give peace a chance.

The Committee has Senator Chris Adighije and Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Adamu was silent on the timeline for the troubleshooting team to submit its assignment.

Speaking with newsmen after inaugurating the team, Senator Adamu vowed that he would no longer listen to complaints about the crisis rocking the Abia State chapter of the party. He appealed to chieftains of the party in the South-East state to learn to work as one united political family.

He said: “We had a very comprehensive meeting, comprising leaders of Abia APC who are involved in the negotiation. We had a series of meetings with the National Working Committee, during the primaries and since the primaries. I hope that what we have done today, the entire world will witness peace and we hope this is the very last step. We are not going to hold a reconciliation meeting again.

“We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state. “Abuja is not about Abia, go to Abia, play politics there, do the necessary, lobby, reconciliation there because all politics is local. Abuja is not Abia locality, Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory we converge here from various states.

Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25% per cent of the vote cast. “We want votes cast in the majority for APC, simple. No halfway about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state. We have to do some work to avoid and forget some of the prejudices and stand together.

“We don’t want anybody to come here after the election and start crying and laying blame for our failures. I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us.”

Also speaking with journalists, the Chairman of the reconciliation team, Senator Adighije, promised “to reconcile all the aggrieved members of our party, so that we can build strength and face the challenges from other parties. We have to get together and quickly do so. ”

