The Guinness World Record has commenced a review of Hilda Baci’s cooking exploit, the organisation said on Tuesday.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Guinness World Record said that it is looking forward to receiving the evidence of Hilda’s cooking feat for its Records Management Team to review.

According to a Guinness World Record Spokesperson via Twitter, “We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review before we can confirm the record is official.”

Recall that a Nigerian chef has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen in the hopes of landing a world record.

Hilda Bassey, known on social media as Hilda Baci, has been dominating headlines around the world ever since she launched her cooking marathon.

She’s hoping to snap up the record title for longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min.

Hilda began cooking on Thursday and continued through to Monday, reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint.

Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.

Hilda explained she was taking on the challenge to highlight Nigerian cuisine.

She told CNN: “Nigerian cuisine is the best out there. The more recipes are propagated, the more people will be willing to try it. Nigerian food is such comfort food.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…