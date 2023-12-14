Renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey Essien, professionally known as Chef Hilda Baci, has expressed her preference against dating or marrying a man who can cook.

During a podcast appearance, Chef Hilda Baci emphasised her passion for cooking, stating that she enjoys preparing meals for her loved ones and is willing to serve her partner at any time of the day, as her friends can attest.

The chef explained that she loves cooking so much, and that is the way she expresses her love.

Despite her culinary expertise, the Guinness World Record holder revealed her desire for a partner who doesn’t share the same culinary prowess.

Instead, she prefers a man who frequently orders food without any qualms.

She said,

“I don’t want a man who knows how to cook. I like cooking so much. That’s one of the things I like to do for people I care about, especially for my man. “You can wake me up in the middle of the night and say, ‘babe, I want a doughnut; I want meat pie’ and I’m flying to the kitchen to make it for you. I want a man who can order me food. If you don’t have a problem ordering me food, I am in love with you.

