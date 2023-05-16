Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC), has called on the traditional leaders and local government Chairmen in the affected flooding Communities especially in member States of Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kebbi, Kwara and Taraba to begin the sensitization of the people living in the grassroots/ riverine areas ahead of the 2023 raining season and the attendant flooding disasters across the country.

The Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa made the appeal at the 2023 Stakeholders Meeting on Flood Mitigation and Other Related Issues in Niger state, saying that the plan is not oy to mitigate but to prevent catastrophe from occurring.

Sadiq Yelwa added that sensitization of the people on environmental matters was crucial in mitigating the impact of flooding highlighting that the results of the program last year which has reduced the rate of flood casualties as recorded previously.

He thereby called for an attitudinal change in the people of the flood-affected communities of insisting on remaining in their traditional/ original homes despite the negative threats in order to take advantage of the rivers to boost their socio-economic, development.

Also in his separate remarks at the occasion, the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environments, said the flooding has caused a lot of negative impacts on communities, lives and properties of the citizenry in the state, hence the need for partnership to mitigate the impacts of flooding.

The State ALGON Chairman, Hon.Suleiman Yerima who doubles as Borgu Local Government Council Chairman, applauded the HYPPADEC’s numerous strides thus far while calling for more interventions in various sectors which include: health, education, security and agriculture among others.

Similarly, in his remarks, Mokwa local government Council Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Jibrin Muregi expressed regrets over several decades of monumental destruction of lives and properties by floods especially during the 2012 and 2022 rainy seasons adding that in no fewer than 17 local government areas in Niger state were affected..

Muregi who commended the HYPPADEC and Federal Government for the establishment of the Commission however lamented over the negative impacts of flooding on the affected community people, just as he called for a genuine partnership with all the critical stakeholders in the sector to mitigate the impacts of floodings on the citizens.

