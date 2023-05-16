Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has urged Corps members under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to complement the state government efforts in building a “stronger, peaceful and democratic nation.”

The governor said this at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A stream 2 Corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

He stated that his administration is working on curbing all forms of anti-social behaviour.

Makinde, represented by the chairman of NYSC Oyo state governing board and commissioner for youth and sports, Seun Fakorede, said “I call on you all to support and join hands with the state government in the task of building a stronger, more united, peaceful and democratic nation.

“Please shun all forms of anti-social behaviour like corruption, truancy, cultism, drug addiction and thuggery. The end of such is regret and destruction.

“Allow your parents to reap what they have invested in you and be a source of joy to them.”

He added, “I assure you that the state government will be committed to your welfare throughout your stay.”

The governor assured the Corps members of the hospitality and accommodating nature of the residents of the state.

Admonishing them to ensure proper social interaction with people of their host communities to ” share in their dreams, hopes and aspirations for a better life.”

Furthermore, he said, ” I want to implore you to be a role model at your Places of Primary Assignment especially those of you that are posted to schools. Be diligent, dedicated and law-abiding in the discharge of your duty.”





Earlier, the Oyo NYSC state coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel Oche, appreciated the state government’s efforts in supporting the scheme.

He said, ” I want to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde for his constant support and also the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board who also doubles as the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Seun Fakorede.

“Finally, I want to admonish you to relate cordially with the people of your host communities and steer clear of any act of indiscipline or anti-social behaviour.”

