Ahead of the February 22, 2024 Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election in the State, Edo Central Senatorial District has endorsed Dr Asue Ighodalo, as its sole aspirant for the election.

The decision was contained in a press release issued by the Senatorial Caucus on Thursday in Uromi, the headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state, following the official presentation of the Edo Central PDP Special Committee Report, Charmed by the party’s National Leader, High Chief Tom Ikimi.

According to the Press release signed by Archbishop Anthony Okosun, the

Senatorial Caucus Chairman and two others, the adoption of Ighodalo is without prejudice to the right of any other aspirant to pursue his/her aspiration for the election.

The statement read: “The Edo Central PDP Caucus met today Thursday, January 11, 2024, in the PDP Senatorial District Secretariat, Uromi.

“The meeting was chaired by the Senatorial Vice Chairman of the party, Archbishop Anthony Okosun in accordance with section 20(1)(a) of the 2017 PDP Constitution (as amended)

“The caucus in accordance with its functions as spelt out in section 20(2), considered the report of the Edo Central PDP Special Committee chaired by the National Leader, High Chief Tom Ikimi, and the following resolutions were adopted.

“The Senatorial Caucus applauded the members of the Special Committee for the diligence and transparency they applied in carrying out their assignment.

“The Senatorial Caucus accepted the recommendation of the Special Committee and adopted Barr. Asue Ighodalo as the consensus aspirant of the PDP from Edo Central Senatorial District.

“The Senatorial Caucus noted that the adoption of Barr. Asue Ighodalo is without prejudice to the right of any other aspirant to pursue his or her aspiration”.

“The Senatorial Caucus mandated the Special Committee to lead Barr. Asue Ighodalo and introduce him to all stakeholders in the state as the consensus aspirant of the Edo Central PDP,” it concluded.

