There’s a saying that growth reveals pleasant sides to you and shows you that you have become a better person. This is why people look back and say with a smile, “I have grown.”

While this is true, there’s also another growth side that is only sometimes talked about. That is the side of growth that reveals our inadequacies. Growth reveals one’s unpleasant sides, it could make you cringe.

Growth shows you the bad habits you need to work so you can be a better person.

Growth makes you reflect on what needs to be done better, when, how, and where to seek help.

The revealed good, bad and ugly sides to you are an incentive for you to grow. It is not growth if it only makes you feel better.

You are human, imperfect, a work in progress, and you’ll make mistakes. So, when you see unpleasant sides to you, remember this truth. Remember that growth is a revealer of bad things; more often than not, it’s for a good cause.

Above all, when growth reveals unpleasant sides to you, forgive yourself and look at the bright side; there’s room to be a better version of yourself.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..

The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun father-killer

FOR the umpteenth time, the Nigerian society is dealing with yet another bizzare and horrendous killing for ritual purposes. It is as if the society has become diametrically dysfunctional; the criminals and antisocial elements are having a field day.…