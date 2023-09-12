The chairperson of the Renewed Hope Initiative Foundation (RHIF) and First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N500 million to 500 families affected by the communal crisis in Plateau State.

Senator Tinubu made the donation to victims of the Plateau crises in Mangu, Barakin-Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Jos South, and Bokkos local government areas of the State on Tuesday at the Bouquet hall of the Government House at the Little Ray Field, Jos.

The First Lady, who condemned the unfortunate incident that claimed many lives, said the gesture was to help the beneficiaries recover from the impacts of the conflicts in their communities.

She said, “I am aware of the unfortunate crisis that bedevilled the state, particularly the Mangu people. The report got me worried and concerned about the destruction of peace in the affected families. I can imagine the destruction of lives and properties.

“A time like this is not to come and express our sympathies, but to take concrete actions to alleviate the sufferings of those affected. That is why we are here today, not just to sympathise with you but to offer our meagre support.

The first lady assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to pursuing dialogue and reconciliation among Nigerians that will foster lasting peace not only in Plateau State but in the entire nation.

She added “This 500 million naira is our modest support to enable affected families to renew their lives. Provided them with the means to renew their shelter and other essential needs.

“To the affected families, I want you to know that they are not alone in the journey of recovery; we stand with you in solidarity and prayers. I urge you not to lose hope but to have faith in God.”

The first lady called on well-meaning Nigerians to offer a hand of assistance to these affected families.

In his remarks of appreciation, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang said the First Lady is a very compassionate leader who has a passion for humanity and is not ready to play politics with her love for humanity.

The governor admonished the beneficiaries of the resettlement packages to use the monies given to them judiciously and also be their brother’s keepers by also sharing with other families who were not selected.





Earlier in her remarks, the director of social intervention for the Renewed Hope initiative, Mrs Unoma Hope Uzodinma, said the initiative is driven by solidarity, compassion, and commitment to improving the lives of fellow citizens towards a better life for Nigerian families.

“These 500 families were carefully selected through the office of the state governor for six local governments—Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, and Jos South LGA, respectively—to ensure that those who are affected are the direct beneficiaries.

Mrs. Uzodinma expressed her gratitude to all those who have supported the programme and made it a reality, including the office of the governor of Plateau State and the deputy governor.

“Together we can make a difference, and together we can renew hope in the minds of those who need it most”.

