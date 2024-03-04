African Alliance disbursed N40 billion in claims to its customers between 2019 and 2023, indicating the company’s commitment to honour promptly legitimate claims.

Reiterating this dedication to prompt disbursement of claims to customers, Managing Director, Joyce Ojemudia emphasised the company’s zeal to ensure customer satisfaction and happiness.

She said, “We have demonstrated this commitment by disbursing over N40 billion in claims from 2019 to 2023 across various business units”.

The breakdown includes Group life insurance N5.1 billion; Individual life N7.5 billion; Esusu N3.4 billion; Takaful N2.8 billion, and Annuity N21.4 billion.

Ojemudia pointed out the continued momentum in 2024, with over N1.1 billion paid in claims between January and February, and informed stakeholders of ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at positioning the company as a leader in Nigeria’s life assurance sector, with a focus on expanding market share while maintaining the integrity and prioritising customer satisfaction.

Ojemudia reassured that the “African Alliance remains a symbol of reliability and commitment in the life assurance industry, offering not just financial security but also a journey filled with assurance and contentment for all stakeholders”.