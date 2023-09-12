Armed robbers in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 5th, invaded two hostels in Damico Estate – one of the most populated students’ off-campus areas in Obafemi Awolowo University environs.

The attacked hostels, Tribune CampusXtra gathered, were Dominion Hostel and another which is reportedly opposite E and E canteen in same area.

The robbers attacked the hostels around a few minutes to 2 am and operated for almost one hour and left before the security agencies could arrive, according to eyewitness accounts.

The hostel occupants who raised alarm via their social media accounts caught the attention of the students who were still active online at that time to call the attention of security agencies to address the situation.

Unfortunately, the armed robbers had already carried out their operations and left before the arrival of the security agencies.

Though no life was lost in the robbery incident, but a student who was shot is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. Also, some belongings of the students especially gadgets such as phones, laptops were said to have been carted away.

Students narrate ordeal

Some of the students who spoke to Tribune CampusXtra narrated their ordeal while calling for assistance from the appropriate stakeholders and agencies, to find a lasting solution to the frequent robbery attack as these perpetrators have been on a rampage for a while now.

Narrating his experience, Paul Oladipupo, a fresh OAU graduate who stays in Dominion Hostel confirmed that the burglary windows were destroyed in order to gain access to the rooms. Three laptops and a phone were stolen from his hostel and bullets were also found around the hostels in the morning.

Also, Precious Ogunniyi, a Medical Rehabilitation student who is currently on his externship program in Ibadan, lamented on his WhatsApp status about how his room in the hostel opposite E and E canteen was burgled and some valuable properties were carted away.





Another student, Peace Ibirogba who took to her status during the incident said the robbers entered her room. She recalled that they were shouting and threatening that they were going to kill everybody in the hostel.

Students’ union reacts

Reacting, the Student Union Government (SUG) in a press release obtained by Tribune CampusXtra reporter, said the welfare of its members is of utmost priority, adding that “the leadership of the Students’ Union will further engage the Landlord Association of the estate and also the Police Department on matters of Security concerns for safety of our union members residing in the estate and also other places in Ile-Ife, in order to prevent future occurrences”.

