Owa-Ale of Ikare joins his ancestors after 48yrs on throne

Apprehension enveloped the ancient town of Ikare -Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, over the rumoured demise of the Owa-Ale of Ikare, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin who joined his ancestors at the age of 85.

Tribune Online gathered that the Owa-Ale of Ikare, a foremost monarch in the state who has been indisposed for some days was said to have passed on in the early of Tuesday at his Okorun palace area after reigning for 48 years.

Although there was no official confirmation of the death of the monarch, our correspondent gathered that Oba Adegbite-Adedoyin died during a brief illness.

Until his death, Owa-Ale was the President of a group of Ondo State traditional rulers under 130 Krown Obas and member of the State Council of Obas.

Residents and traditional heads and water chiefs were seen in the palace discussing while most of them wore mournful look.

ALSO READ: Group urges Kogi governor to complete ongoing projects

When contacted, the Olona of Ikare, High Chief Rafiu Okunade said official pronouncement would only be made after necessary traditional rites had been carried out in line with the community’s customs and traditions.

The monarch who established one of the best and popular law firms in Ondo State was one of the few Ondo State prominent indigenes who led the struggle for the creation of the state in 1976.

Oba Adegbite Adedoyin was born in 1935, two years after the death of Saint Moses Orimolade the founder of Chembim and Seraphim Church who was also from Okorun area of Ikare.

His reign would not be forgotten as he used his connection as a famous legal practitioner and first educated Owa-Ale to facilitate the establishment of more than eight secondary schools between 1978 and 1982.

Oba Adegbite-Adedoyin who was the only child of his late mother, attended Ebenezer school, Ikare; Victory College, Ikare and was a classmate of famous Nigerians like late Chief Gani Fawehinmi; Afenifere Secretary, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa and host of others.

The monarch, a former lay President of African Church worldwide, also studied law in the United Kingdom before he returned home to ascend the throne of his forefathers in 1972 as the 17th Owa-Ale who had reigned since 13 century.