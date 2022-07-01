Group backs APC on Muslim-Muslim ticket

AN association of Muslim professionals and technocrats, the Political Awareness Group (PAG), has declared that fielding Muslim presidential and vice presidential candidates in next year’s general election is the way to go if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to win the election.

The chairman of PAG, Mr Abdul-Waheed Olowonjaye, made the declaration in Ibadan during a stakeholders conference organised by the group.

He explained that it would be difficult for the APC to win the poll if it did not consider the option of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, stressing that winning an election was a game of numbers.

“APC has presented a Muslim as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The party has no choice but to sustain this strategy if winning is the target. Democracy is a game of numbers. More so, a Tinubu presidency is an agenda of all good citizens of Nigeria and the assignment of all legitimate Yorubas,” Olowonjaye said.

He urged Nigerians who do not have Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) not to complain of bad governance after the 2023 election, saying that PVC was the only power the citizens had to change the country for good.

He implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend voters registration deadline so as to allow those who have not obtained their PVCs to do so.

Olowonjaye said: “As Nigerians are preparing for 2023 elections, we want to awaken the consciousness of the Muslims. They should get their PVCs and vote for the right candidates.

“This is the time to till the land. This is the time to sow the seeds. They should not complain. This is the time to prepare. If we want good governance, this is the time to sow the seeds. They should get their PVCs and vote during the elections”.

“I implore INEC to extend registration deadline to allow all eligible voters to register.”





Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘2023 General Elections: Nigeria Muslims Decide’, director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Isiaq Akintola, urged all Muslim groups to be politically active and urge their members to register and obtain their PVCs.

“It is important that we get our PVCs. Don’t sell your votes. Don’t be involved in vote buying. Don’t involve in political thuggery. The person who wants to use you is keeping his children at home,” Professor Akintola said.

He urged INEC not to prevent anyone from registering for PVCs, stressing that disenfranchisement of an eligible citizen was a criminal offence.

“We will not ask you to show your PVCs before you come to mosque. It [the mosque] is for the ummah. The INEC has extended the deadline. Don’t wait till tomorrow. We must get it. You cannot vote with rosary,” the don stressed.

In a remark, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr Mutiu Agboke, explained that there was no policy of the commission that prevents anyone from registering for PVCs because of hijab.

Agboke said: “If anyone is being denied because of hijab in Oyo State, such a person should make a formal complaint. But I know that my staff in Oyo State cannot deny anyone from registering because of hijab.”

“I want to appeal to you, our Muslim community, to sensitise members to register for PVCs and vote for candidates of their choice.”

Dignitaries present at the event include the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, who was represented by Alhaji Kazeem Eleta; the APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, represented by Alhaji Rashid Folarin; the party’s senatorial candidate in Oyo Central district, Dr Yunus Akintunde and the Baagi of Sakiland, High Chief AbdRasheed Adegoke.