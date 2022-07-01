Islamic clerics in Ogun decry insecurity, ASUU strike, ‘unchecked corruption’ in Nigeria

THE Ogun State League of Imams and Alfas has decried the rising insecurity in the country, the prolonged strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other issues bedevilling the country.

In a statement bordering on the state of the nation released on Wednesday, the league noted that corruption was killing Nigeria in a way that it could “send the country to an early grave.”

In the the statement signed by president-general and secretary-general, Shaykh Dhikrullahi Afe-Babalola and Shaykh Imam Tajudeen Adewunmi, respectively, the league noted that the entire Muslims of Ogun State were concerned about the unpleasant state of the country.

The clerics expressed worry that insecurity had pervaded the length and breadth of the country such that no part of the country is secure anymore.

They added that “the unfortunate killings, kidnapping, banditry and other acts of terrorism perpetrated are indisputably carried out by humans who live and interact within the vulnerable communities.”

The group urged the government to demonstrate genuine capacity and readiness to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

It appealed to the government to check the influx of foreigners into communities while tasking community leaders to report people of questionable characters to security operatives.

“The fate of public higher institutions in the country is gradually becoming like those of public primary and secondary schools which were ‘killed’ as a result of mismanagement and bad policies of our government. Nigeria as a country would remain a failed state if there are no deliberate commitments by government at all levels to the education and capacity building of its populace,” the statement said.

It also urged the Federal Government to honour all contractual agreements without further delay and lead the way towards revitalising the university education in the country and returning it to its rightful status.





The group said: “The government should create enabling environment where ordinary citizens could make legitimate earnings. Nigerian youths are not naturally lazy, but the Nigerian system has disorientated them.

“The league calls on the government take the fight against corruption further beyond mere cliché, propaganda or tool for political settlement (as he case might be) to an active one that bears element of deterrent where convicted corrupt public officers are given maximum punishment without any option of fine or political pardon. No doubt, the unchecked corruption is killing the country and could soon send it to its grave.

“As the nation goes into another general election in 2023, parties’ primaries have been held and candidates have been returned for different political offices to be contested in the next seven to eight months. The charade of money politics during primary elections was antithetic to the norms in a sane democratic environment and an indication of an impending calamity for the nation after the election.

“The League hereby appeals to our politicians to play down money politics and allow the Nigerian citizenry to freely elect credible individuals into positions of authority. The choice of our preferred candidate should go beyond pedestal sentiments such as religion, ethnicity and others which had been the divisive tools in the hands of the politician.”

“We equally call on religious leaders to abstain from partisan politics and refrain from statements and proclamations that could cast doubts or aspersions on their religiosity.

“We should join hands together to play complementary roles that would shape our country to a place of harmony to all adherents rather than competitive roles that would further plunge it into the depth of chaos and disharmony and thus, increase the sufferings of all adherents.

“Insecurity, poverty and other vices are common enemies and do not discriminate between religions and ethnicity, hence the need to join hands to fight them.”