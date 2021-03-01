Gridlock: LASG issues 6-day quit notice to illegal structure owners in Apapa

Lagos State government on Monday issued a 6-day ultimatum to transporters, mechanics and market men and women illegally occupying the road leading to Lilipond Terminal, to vacate the area due to the challenges being faced by the truck drivers in accessing the terminal.

The quit notice came 48 hours after the commencement of the E- call up system introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to ease gridlock around Apapa area, as truck drivers were still accusing security officers of extortion.

The truck drivers made the allegation during an inspection tour of the area, by Lagos State Team on Traffic Management and Access road to Apapa,

The team was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka.

Other members of the team include the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu; the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho; General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye; Senior Special Assistant to Governor on security intelligence gathering, Ayodeji Lawrence, among others.

Odumosu issued the quit notice while addressing illegal structure owners, including market men and women and transporters, occupying the road, leading to the Lilipond Terminal, under the Marine Beach Bridge, saying they should vacate the place within six days or face the full wrath of the law.

The order was affirmed by other members of the team, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Omotoso and Fayinka.

The team appealed for cooperation from all stakeholders, warning that the government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness and violation of traffic laws.

The state Commissioner of Police, Odumosu, who was at the Area B Police Station at Apapa with the team members, read the riot act to his officers over the allegation of extortion, warning them against any act that constitutes bottleneck to progress made so far on the traffic flow in the area.

He told them that their sole responsibility in the area was to provide security to the LASTMA officials and not to be arresting motorists.

The stakeholders in their responses expressed their appreciation to the Lagos State government for the efforts at giving a new lease of life to residents and workers in the area.

