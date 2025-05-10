2025 hajj: Niger govt commences airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that the airlift of its 2025 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will commence on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Board, Sheikh Muhammad Awwal Aliyu, two flights are scheduled, operated by UMZA Aviation Services.

The first flight will depart from Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, at 8:00 am, carrying pilgrims from Mashegu and Mariga local governments.

A total of 480 pilgrims are expected to depart on this flight.

The second flight is scheduled for 3:00 pm, carrying pilgrims from Shiroro, Mokwa, and Borgu local government areas.

Pilgrims are advised to arrive at the Hajj Camp (CAILS Tudun Fulani Minna) on Saturday, May 10, 2025, by 2:00 pm for screening and preparation.

The state government has concluded all arrangements to ensure a smooth and efficient airlift process.

Sheikh Muhammad Awwal Aliyu assured pilgrims of a hitch-free exercise and promised to maintain prompt and timely updates on flight schedules through the Board’s social media platforms.