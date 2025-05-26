Govt, stakeholders urged to transform educational sector

A renowned United Kingdom educationalist and philanthropist, Bankole Olufisayo, has said government and stakeholders in the education sector have a big role to play in shaping the educational landscape and supporting students’ success.

This is just as Olufisayo charged the stakeholders on the need for moral reorientation among youths and to correct the erroneous impression that education is a scam but a key to national growth and development.

Olufisayo stated this during the celebration and recognition of 116 students sponsored for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by Olufisayo, through his educational company, Varsity Gate Resource Limited, with at least 20 students scoring above 320.

Olufisayo, while hosting the outstanding students with the launch of his latest book, “Debunking the Myth: Education is Not a Scam,” urged Nigerian teachers to become active voices in preaching the truth about the value of education to students.

He said a shift in mindset of these young students is critical towards rebuilding and reshaping the narrative in inspiring hope in education, saying education and development are intertwined, with education acting as a key driver of progress in various areas.

According to him, education empowers individuals with knowledge and skills, leading to increased productivity, economic growth, and improved social outcomes.

He stated that “genuine education and hard work pays. It also fosters critical thinking, creativity, and civic engagement, contributing to a more informed and engaged citizenry.

“The notion that education is a scam is misleading and dangerous. We must all rise to correct this narrative, especially those of us privileged to teach”

Olufisayo, who is also the current Vice President of the Association of Tutorial School Operators (ATSO), reaffirmed his dedication to advocating for educational reform in Nigeria, with a promise to continue working towards a system where learning in Nigeria meets global standards.

Celebrating the outstanding achievers in the UTME, Olufisayo rewarded reach of the successful students with a sum of N100,000, as a gesture aimed at encouraging hard work and academic dedication.

The event attracted educators, parents, students, and members of the public, also generated significant attention on social media, where many praised the book for challenging a growing misconception among youths—that education holds no real value.

One of the parents, Mrs Adebukola Abe, appreciated Olufisayo for the kind gesture, and said: “his contributions this year, particularly through scholarship opportunities, youth mentorship and leadership role have not only impacting but has helped to reshape public perception around the value of education in Nigeria”.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE