NANS seeks intervention over alleged victimisation of ex-student leader

President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Olushola Oladoja has sought the intervention of the management of the Bayero University, Kano over alleged victimisation and harassment of an ex-student leader in the institution, Naseer Ibrahim Isah, by a senior member of staff of the institution.

In a statement sent to Nigerian Tribune on Monday, the NANS president described Isah as a committed advocate, former NANS Senator, and an embodiment of progressive student leadership.

According to Ladoja, Isah was “unjustly” barred from sitting for a test in the course CT Protocol, under the pretext of faculty charges.

He said, “This punitive action lacks legal and academic merit, as no Senate regulation of the University supports the denial of test access on such grounds. Punishment before trial is not only unlawful but repugnant to the ethics of fairness.”

“On another occasion, he was again denied a test for supposedly not attending lectures — a claim made in the absence of any verifiable attendance records. This is a breach of due process and reeks of institutional bias,” Ladoja added.

The NANS president further stated that Isah has been subjected to verbal threats and prejudiced remarks, including statements that he would “suffer academically because of his involvement in student politics”.

Ladoja said, “Such utterances are not only unprofessional but suggest a personal vendetta unbecoming of an academic.

“Let it be known that Comrade Naseer’s only ‘offence’ is standing firm for student welfare, leading with courage, and holding power to account — the very attributes student leaders should be commended for, not crucified.

“It is both appalling and disheartening that in a democratic environment, an activist who once served with honour is being hounded by individuals who should ideally serve as mentors. The abuse of academic authority to settle personal scores must not be allowed to fester in our institutions.

“We demand an immediate end to this persecution.”

“We however call on the Management of Bayero University, Kano to investigate these allegations thoroughly and transparently.

“If this injustice persists, we shall be left with no choice but to mobilise and relocate the entire NANS Headquarters to Bayero University, Kano.

“We will stage a protest of historic magnitude to resist this tyranny and oppression.

The national student body also called on the leadership of ASUU to investigate Dr. Idris Garba, the Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences.

“As much as we respect ASUU as our sister union, we will not condone a situation where one of their members is actively oppressing and victimising our student — a former SU President for that matter,” Ladoja noted.

“We further demand that Comr. Naseer be allowed to participate in all academic activities henceforth without harassment or undue restrictions. Any attempt to frustrate his academic pursuit will be resisted with force,” the NANS president stressed.

