Govt property: Ondo former deputy not in detention ― Aide

The immediate former deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday denied being detained by police over the issue of government property in his possession.

Ajayi who debunked this through his media aide, Allen Sowore, described the report as not only untrue but mischievous.

It was reported that the state government had earlier written a letter to Ajayi to submit to the General Administration Department of the Governor’s Office, all government property in his possession, including vehicles and other movable and immovable assets.

However, the former deputy governor has said he had not seen any letter to this effect even though there were media reports that Ajayi was invited and detained by the police last week.

Speaking on the matter, Sowore said Ajayi was in Abuja on the day the report came out, saying that the former deputy governor never got any invitation and was not detained by the police.

He said: “The report is not true, I was with him ( Ajayi); last week in Abuja when the report came out. I even had the video recording of him in his house in Abuja when some people are saying he has been detained. He is not in detention and he is in his house in Abuja.”

All efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro on the matter were unsuccessful as his telephone line was unavailable.

