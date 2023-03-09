Taiwo Amodu

The All Progressives Congress has said it welcomed the postponement of Goverborship and State Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Commission on Wednesday night announced the shift of the election from March 11 to March 18. It cited the imperative to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System ( BVAS).

THR APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday appealed to the electoral umpire “to do everything within its power to preserve and protect the integrity of the extracted data from BVAS as it has committed to do before a court. ”

The ruling party also appealed to the electorate not only to exercise patience but “double down on their support for our great Party, and its candidates in the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly election.”

The statement read in part:” The All Progressives Congress (APC) respects the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections from 11th March 2023 to Saturday 18th March 2023, following the ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for the presidential election.

“While noting its reassurance that data from the Presidential and National Assembly elections will be properly backed up on its cloud facilities, we urge INEC to do everything within its power to preserve and protect the integrity of the extracted data from BVAS as it has committed to do before a court.

“Further, we enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election to avoid a reoccurrence in the March 18, election.

“Even as Presidential Candidates and their political parties explore and exercise their constitutional liberty to challenge or defend the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we must remind ourselves of the overriding duty that we bear to eschew conduct and action capable of undermining the peace of our country or imperil the capacity of INEC to conduct the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“Our Candidate, now President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the overwhelming choice of Nigerians in the presidential election which was free, fair and in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines for the 2023 General Elections.

“We are thankful for our renewed presidential mandate, and urge our supporters and indeed all Nigerians to double down on their support for our great Party, and its candidates in the upcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly election.”.





