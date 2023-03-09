Hakeem Gbadamosi

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a middle-aged man, Oni Samuel, at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, for allegedly defrauding a woman, Blessing Olaitan a sum of N120,000.

Olaitan, a sex worker, has alleged Samuel of collecting the sum of N80,000 cash from her after having sex with her on a particular night, and promised to transfer the cash to her with N15,000 for her ‘professional fee’.

She, however, told the court that she discovered that the defendant used a fake transfer to pay the said amount and decided to drag Samuel before the court.

Arraigning the defendants before the Court on two defendant count charge bothering conspiracy and stealing.

The charge sheet read, “That you, Oni Samuel “M”, and others at large on 1 day of March 2023 at Alagbaka, Akure within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence, to with (sic) stole a sum One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Oni Samuel on the 1st day of March 2023 at Alagbaka, Akure within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court steal a sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

But Samuel pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defence counsel, Barrister E.O Nifemi, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail but the NSCDC prosecutor, Mr David Ebriku opposed the bail application, praying the court to remand the defendant.

He argued that If the defendant was granted bail, he could jump bail which could be a risk to society.

Ruling on the matter, the magistrate, Tope Aladejana granted the defendant bail with a sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till April 17, 2023, for hearing.





