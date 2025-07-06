Governor Makinde: A pro-worker governor

By Fasasi Ismail

THE civil service system is a fundamental institution in any modern democratic government. It serves as the administrative backbone through which public policies are implemented and public services are delivered. Civil servants are career government employees who operate in various ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure continuity, stability, and professionalism in the distribution of essential needs to citizens accordingly. In an era when public workers in many states of Nigeria face salary delays, promotion stagnation, and inadequate welfare packages, Oyo State stands out—thanks to the people-focused leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde, who has earned the reputation of being “A Civil Service Friendly Governor.” Since assuming office in 2019, Governor Makinde made it a top priority to restore dignity and confidence within the civil service. One of his earliest reforms was ensuring that salaries and pensions are paid promptly, on or before the 25th of every month—a move that earned the term “GSM Date” among civil and public workers in Oyo State. Even during economic downturns and the COVID-19 pandemic, Makinde’s administration sustained its wage commitment without faltering.

“This is the first administration in a long time when we don’t have to protest or wait endlessly for our salaries,” said Mrs. Modupe Adeniyi, a senior civil servant in the Ministry of Education, at the Inter-faith prayer. “Governor Makinde has restored our faith in governance.” Another area where the Makinde administration has made a significant impact is in career progression. Timely promotions alongside monetary benefits and career development have been implemented. Thousands of civil servants who had stagnated in one position for years were promoted. Annual promotion exercises were not only restored but also fast-tracked, in line with civil service rules. As of today, civil servants due for 2023/2024 promotions have received their letters of promotion, a feat that deserves commendation. Furthermore, the government has committed resources to training and retraining its workforce both locally and internationally, to enhance capacity building and ensure that public servants are equipped with modern administrative and ICT skills. Makinde’s government has made efforts toward digitizing government operations for improved service delivery. The launch of various e-governance platforms has encouraged effective data management, payroll processing, and document handling, creating a more transparent and efficient civil service.

The recent construction of the Secretariat roads, provision of free buses for workers, and welfare incentives such as regular release of cooperative deductions, increase in housing loans, and car loans have further cemented his civil-service-friendly image. Governor Makinde has consistently involved civil servants in policy discussions and decision-making. Through stakeholders’ engagement and union consultations, policies that affect the workforce are developed with transparency and mutual respect. This participatory governance model has drastically reduced industrial actions and built trust between the government and the workforce. Oyo civil servants received their 13th-month salaries on a yearly basis. Reacting to this laudable gesture, Oyo State NLC Chairman, Comrade Kayode Martins, commended this consistent annual gesture, noting it showed Makinde’s commitment and love for workers. The improved morale and welfare of civil servants under Makinde’s leadership have had ripple effects across the state. Productivity has increased, service delivery has improved, and the entire machinery of the government has become more responsive to the needs of the public. Additionally, prompt salary payments help stimulate the state’s economy, as civil servants’ patronage plays a major role in the economic stability of our dear state.

It is believed that the availability of running costs contributes to the smooth running of day-to-day activities of any organization. The availability of running costs in government parastatals brings about effective and efficient functioning of public institutions that deliver essential services to the populace. It helps in the smooth running of public institutions; it allows effective service delivery. This fund is used to maintain utilities and transport, among other essential services. Asset Maintenance and Emergency Responsiveness are also areas where running costs are utilized. It also prevents infrastructure decay in public offices and ensures longevity. Considering this, I would like to make a personal appeal to His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to kindly return the monthly running cost to the MDAs to make civil servants more efficient, effective, and productive. In conclusion, in a nation where workers often suffer under insensitive leadership, Governor Seyi Makinde stands tall as a beacon of hope and progress for public service in Nigeria. His civil-service-friendly policies have not only transformed the lives of workers but have also laid a strong foundation for sustainable development in Oyo State. As his administration continues, many civil servants and citizens alike see in him a leader who leads with empathy, vision, and purpose.

•Ismail is Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Oyo State Ministry of Information and Orientation.

READ ALSO: Survey rates Makinde, Eno ‘most loved, most inspiring’ governors in Nigeria