Government should strengthen local, regional security outfits to comb all forests ― Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the southern state government to strengthen the local vigilante groups and regional security outfits to detect and comb all forests in the southwest and southeast.

According to Ohanaeze in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, until the military punishes erring officers who use unknown civilians in military checkpoints to extort motorists in the East remains, there will be no hope for citizens.

His words: “The evidence before Nigerians are overwhelming that the invasion of killer Fulanis from West African countries is real and true. Ohanaeze Ndigbo wonders why the Federal Government and Nigeria military are quiet after the revelation of Methodist Church Prelate Archbishop Samuel Kanu’s confession of killer Fulani kidnappers operating in Umunneochi Abia in connivance with bad eggs in the military in the southeast. The massacre in Owo Catholic Church unchallenged by security agents is worrisome.

“We are certain that West African killer Fulani kidnappers had infiltrated the bushes and forests in the southwest and southeastern Nigeria with the sole purpose of introducing the sad experiences of commercial banditry where huge ransoms are paid for kidnapped victims as witnessed in the Northwest.





“State governments in southern Nigeria should strengthen the local vigilante groups and regional security outfits, and drones should be used to detect and comb all forests in the southwest and southeast until the military punishes erring officers who use unknown civilians in military checkpoints to extort motorists in the East. We will continue to believe the account of Methodist Church Prelate that there is a collaboration between suspected Fulani killers and some bad eggs in the military.”