NASS workers query utilisation of N25bn allocation, over N10bn contractors’ debt

The ongoing strike embarked on by National Assembly’s workers gained momentum on Thursday as pensioners seem to be gaining momentum as hundreds of Retirees and Legislative Aides joined the peaceful protest which entered day four.

Some of the placards displayed read: ‘N25bn releases for arrears of staff salaries and wages missing’, ‘Stoppage of existing allowances approved by both Houses of NASS is a contravention of law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’; CNA deceiving political leaders and staff’s; ‘PASAN demands full implementation of NASS conditions of and MoU’; ‘Training funds for past 22 years embezzled’; ‘Where is monetisation policy, each Permanent Secretary has 7 official cars’; ‘NASS that makes and breaks laws’; ‘Lack of motivation limits the ability of support staff in the business of lawmaking,’ among others.

The protesting workers also accused the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) of giving account for some doubtful expenditures including; N452.760 million allegedly spent on maintenance of Perkins 2000KVA as well as N339.171 million for overhauling of water tank.

The documents displayed by the protesting workers read; NASS management contract awards corrupted over-influenced contracts award by the Clerk of National Assembly in Annex, generator maintenance 2000KVA Perkins.

“A Brand New Perkins 2000KVA Market Price N89,666,600 was maintained at the cost of N452,759,999.80.

“Overhauling of water tanks in NASS N339,171,100.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While giving an update on the strike, Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) Chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, noted that the CNA and National Assembly management team have not called for any meeting since the protest started on Monday.

On his part, PASAN Vice Chairman (National Assembly chapter), Comrade Mathias Obaje, who affirmed that the lingering crises were inherited by Architect Amos Ojo from his predecessor, Sani Omolori, maintained that the onus is on the incumbent CNA to solve the crises administratively.

While responding to issue bothering on the N25 billion budgetary allocation to the National Assembly, he said: “they fought for N25 billion but they came out to tell us that it’s N5 billion that came in. And from that N5 billion it was shared into three tiers – the legislative aides, the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission. And out of the 24 months minimum wage only 16 months was paid from the N2.1 billion.

“The conditions of service which is paramount to the staff of the National Assembly, he has not attended to. The minimum wage, he breached it by paying only 16 months and we still have 8 months left.”

Meanwhile, the PASAN vowed that the ongoing strike action would not be called off until all the demands are met.

On his part, Comrade Laby noted that the staff have lost confidence and trust in the National Assembly management over the use of fake letters.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

NASS workers query utilisation of N25bn allocation, over N10bn contractors’ debt

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

NASS workers query utilisation of N25bn allocation, over N10bn contractors’ debt