Government has failed Nigerians in tackling insecurity —Oladele

THE President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele, has observed that the real reason insecurity persists in Nigeria is because the government has refused to prosecute those that are complicit.

Oladele made the observation at the just-concluded pastors conference of the church, at the Babalola Memorial International Miracle Camp, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State, adding that the government has failed its citizen in tackling insecurity.

The the conference with the theme “Grow in the Grace and Knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ” was attended by over 12,000 pastors and all the leaders of the church.

He noted that even when they have the capacity to prosecute those sponsoring terrorists they have refused to do so.

“The names of the sponsors of terrorists have been given to them but they keep ignoring the step to be taken in eliminating them,” he said.

He explained that the security crisis has lingered because the sponsors have not been brought to book.

“The government knows what to do if indeed they want to tackle insecurity. Those who sponsor terrorists should be prosecuted,” he said.

He, however, challenged Christians to arm themselves with God’s word and prayer, adding that, “They are the only weapons Christians have to overcome and scale through the hurdles of life.”

He also urged the Federal government to look into restructuring the country as this is the only means to reduce poverty and put things in order.

“Nigeria is such a country filled with the multi-ethnic, multi-religious communities. You have to be careful of what you do. Things are different from the past. So many things have happened after the 1993 election.

“Everyone should use their God-given abilities to protect themselves. The government has failed in that direction and it is up to everyone to protect themselves,” he stated.

He also enjoined Nigerians to be righteous and fervent in the spirit in order to save the country from its present security and economic crises.

Pastor Oladele also admonished pastors on growth, while urging them to spend time with the word of God and prayer.

