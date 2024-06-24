Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended heartfelt condolences to Vice President Sen. Kashim Shattima over the passing of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, who died on Sunday after a prolonged illness at the age of 69.

In a statement released to newsmen by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Abba Kabir described the late Hajiya Maryam Abubakar as a devoted homemaker who played a pivotal role in raising her family, including her own children and others she mentored.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the death of Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir. The grief over her loss extends beyond her immediate family and Kano State, reaching across the nation,” Governor Abba Kabir remarked.

“Her passing came at a time when her presence was most needed. Individuals like her are rare. She was exceptional, kind-hearted, respectful, and a responsible leader both in her family and community. Her death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill,” mourned Governor Abba Kabir.

He further conveyed, on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, sincere condolences to Vice President Kashim Shattima, his wife Hajiya Nana Shettima, and the entire family of the deceased. He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant her soul eternal rest and place her in Jannatul Firdausi.

Meanwhile, Major (rtd) Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State General Sani Abacha, described the late Hajiya Maryam, mother-in-law of Vice President Senator Kazeem Shettima, as an exemplary woman who dedicated her life to helping the less privileged.

According to a statement signed by Alhaji Hadi Al-Mustapha, the immediate brother of Major Al-Mustapha, the state has lost a distinguished woman.

He added that the late Hajiya Maryam was known for her exemplary conduct and compassionate nature within her community. Hadi Mustapha also emphasised her devotion to Islam, noting her reputation for wisdom, compassion, and commitment to charitable causes.

Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir is remembered fondly as a pillar of guidance and support, both within her family and the broader community in Kano.

During the burial ceremony, Vice President Senator Shettima was present in Kano, where he received condolences from dignitaries including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Senate President Senator Barau Jibril, Senator Kawu Sunmaila, and other notable personalities.

