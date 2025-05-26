Gov Uba Sani’s two years impactful, transformative — Aide

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa has said Governor Uba Sani has improved the lives of the citizens of both rural and urban areas in his two years of impactful and transformative leadership in Kaduna State.

A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Sunday, stated that Kaduna State Government will be showcasing the achievements of the Governor as part of the May 29 anniversary celebrations.

The statement disclosed that the anniversary celebrations commenced last Friday, where Muslim faithful prayed for peace in Kaduna State, Allah’s guidance and support to the Governor, at the Kano road mosque in Kaduna metropolis.

The Chief Press Secretary further said that there was church service at the United English Baptist Church, located at Borno Road Kaduna, where prayers were offered for the sustained peace and development under the Governor Uba Sani administration.

The press statement highlighted that ‘’ the Governor has constructed roads that connect farms to markets in his rural transformation drive. In addition, he is completing projects inherited from previous Governments.’’

“Governor Uba Sani has also taken Human Capital Development to a new level, by building 62 new secondary schools and constructing more than 600 classrooms and renovating quite a number.

“Likewise, Governor Uba Sani has built three Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition Cities in Soba, Rigachikun and Samarun Kataf towns, which are located in Soba, Igabi and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas respectively,’’ the statement added.

According to Malam Ibraheem, the Governor has recorded giant strides in the health sector as ‘’he has upgraded Primary Healthcare Centres to level 2 status, equipped them with personnel and medical consumables. Also, he is remodelling 13 General Hospitals across Kaduna State, in an effort to make healthcare more accessible to the citizens.’’

“Above all, Governor Uba Sani has become the epitome of peace and inclusivity, by bridging the ethno-religious divides in Kaduna State with his visionary leadership,’’ he pointed out.

The statement disclosed that several township roads will be commissioned, the remodelled, upgraded and equipped Kachia General Hospital will also be commissioned and there will be a health walk, as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The press statement called on citizens of Kaduna State to come out enmasse to celebrate the ‘’ Governor Uba Sani’s people-centred administration, which has resulted in two years of Transformational and Impactful leadership.’’

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

