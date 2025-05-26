Niger govt to start exportation of flowers, vegetables — Gov Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago says the State will begin the planting of flowers and vegetables and export them based on specifications of customers worldwide.

The Governor disclosed this shortly after inspecting the Green Houses in one of his Farms along Minna-Bida road.

Governor Bago said, the vision is to use Green Houses to provide vegetables all year round and as well provide Nurseries to other Green houses for production.

He said, the use of hydroponics, drip irrigation and other methods of farming is to be used to achieve the intended target and stated that the pilot scheme will first attain to the basic needs of people in terms of vegetables on daily basis.

Umaru Bago also said, his administration is transitioning from subsistence agriculture to large scale and commercial agriculture for self sufficiency.

The Governor also revealed that the State Government’s partnership with Master card and other partners have endeared alot of youths into farming venture even as he appreciated the youth working on his farm for their dedication and hard work in contributing to food production.

He equally directed that farm houses be established for workers at the farm and create a road network for easy access and movement of goods.

The Governor also interacted with people of Emiguye ,the Community hosting his farm where he directed the Secretary to the State Government to make arrangements where children from the Community will be enrolled into Schools in Bida.

