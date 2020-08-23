Gov Sule pledges quality educational infrastructure in Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state says his administration is committed to the provision of necessary infrastructure to schools towards achieving quality education.

This, he said, has become necessary in view of the role educators play in the development of the society.

Sule gave the assurance when he received the Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA) of Government College Keffi, led by its National President, General Engr. Edward Ujege in Lafia over the weekend.

The delegation was in the state to present a 10 point development document for the institution which was initiated and drafted by KOBA.

Sule while receiving the document restated his administration’s commitment to uplifting the standard of education in the state, especially Government College, Keffi, being one of the premier institutions in the state and the country that has produced a president of the federal republic of Nigeria among other prominent citizens.

“I want to commend you for the visit and to assure you of my administration’s commitment to uplift the standard of education in the state especially Government College Keffi which have an outstanding history not just in the state but the country at large considering the calibre of people the school has produced.”

“As no society will achieve meaningful development without sound and quality education, hence the need for my administration’s commitment in that direction.

Sule promised to set up an implementation committee to ensure that the 10 points agenda is carried out and called on other old boys association to emulate KOBA instead of waiting on Government for everything.

Earlier, the KOBA President General, Ujege while presenting the documents to the governor said, the 10 point agenda if properly undertaken, the college will regain its lost glory as of the centre of excellence.

According to him, what is required is a concerted effort by the old boys and the Nasarawa State Government to bring back the college to its glory and fame where graduating students excel in their chosen carriers.

The president-general assured the governor of the association’s readiness to key into positive policies and programmes that would have a direct bearing on the standard of education in the institution and by extension the state and the country at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…Gov Sule Gov Sule Gov Sule

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…Gov Sule

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…Gov Sule