The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan have asked all deans, heads of academic departments and non-teaching staff on its senior cadre from level 11 upwards as well as those on essential duties to resume back to work on Monday, 24 August 2020 at 8.00 am.

This was contained in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune and signed by the registrar of the institution, Mrs Theresa Modupe Fawale.

According to the statement, the move was to ensure that “adequate preparations are put in place for the reopening of the institution and attention be given to some academic-related issues on ground.”

It stated also that “staffs are enjoined to wear face masks, use sanitizers/wash hands regularly and maintain social distance measures in accordance with NCDC, Federal Ministries of Health and Education regulations.

Also, note that others whose services may be needed can be called upon anytime.”

