Gov Sani Bello committed to ending banditry in Niger

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has reiterated his commitment not rest on his oars until he ends banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

The governor gave the assurance in Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of the state, when a state government delegation, at the instance of the governor, paid a condolence visit to the Emirate over the recent bandits’ attack which led to the abduction and killing of the District Head of Madaka, Alhaji Zakari Ya’u Idris while the District Head of Gunna, Alhaji Abdulhamid Mohammed Danyaro is still in captivity.

Leader of the delegation and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said Governor Sani Bello was deeply concerned and constantly in touch with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security Service Chiefs in the country to salvage the state and other parts of the country that were under siege in the hands of the bandits and other criminal elements.

Matane, said, “the governor has, in the past six months, been vigorously pursuing the presence of an Army Super Camp between the axis of Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of the state which are the most troubled spots.”

He attributed the abrupt withdrawal of the Special Forces that were engaging the bandits around Mariga, Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state with positive results to other engagements, assuring that the governor was still in talks with the appropriate authorities for their urgent return.

The SSG urged the people to be patient and support the government by giving credible information on any suspicious movement.

Also in his remarks at the occasion, Chief of Staff (COS), Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe condemned those that have turned themselves as informants to the bandits, urging those who know them to expose them no matter their status.

Balarabe added that no sensible government would be happy with such quantum of mayhem and arson being meted out on its citizens while assuring that government will continue to explore all avenues to end insecurity in the affected parts of the state.

The state government’s delegation was received at the Emir of Kagara’s palace by his representatives led by the Tafidan Kagara, Alhaji Mohammed Shahabudeen Isah, Walin Kagara and Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim Kagara, where they appreciated the government’s prompt visit to commiserate the emirate and the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Rafi Local Government, Hon. Ismaila Musa Modibbo said the establishment of a Military Base in the area will go a long way to end the bandits’ ungodly activities.

Modibbo thereby called for more funding and logistic support to vigilantes as they were giving the bandits a good fight.

He disclosed that no few than 18,000 Livestock have been rustled or killed by bandits, adding that virtually all inhabitants of Rafi LGA have lost their sources of livelihood, stressing that, “if drastic measures were not taken, these daredevils would soon find themselves in Minna as there were various routes through the interior leading from Madaka to Maikunkele in Bosso Local Government Area of the State.”

Some of the stakeholders of Rafi who appreciated the government and condemned the bandits’ acts include the Village Head of Madaka, Ex Corporal Saleh Ahmed, Alhaji Hussaini Ahmed the Sarkin Gabas Kagara and son to the murdered District Head of Madaka as well as Labaran Ahmed a retired civil servant.

The state government’s delegation was comprised of members of the State Executive Council, elected and political appointees from Rafi and other top government functionaries.

