It was projects galore, Thursday, as the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, flagged off the construction of the new Enugu City roads made up of 17km dual carriageway and feeder roads, 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway, and the construction/reconstruction of 71 urban roads in Enugu capital city.

At the Premier Layout road project awarded to IDC Construction Limited where he carried out the symbolic flag-off of the construction/reconstruction of 71 urban roads, Mbah assured that the urban roads would be simultaneously executed and delivered before the end of December.

“These 71 roads as identified in the first phase will be completed between now and December. The funds for these roads have been secured. So, there is no reason the contractors will not complete these roads as and when due. We are not going to entertain any variation, any delay or time overrun because the funds will be provided and we will ensure that we put in place a close monitor to ensure not only that the standards we have agreed upon are met, but also that the timelines are met strictly.

“We are also providing the highest quality of roads. We are all making sure that the roads are well-paved. You are not going to have open drainage so that you will have pedestrian parts well paved, you will have streetlights and roads that will last us a long time,” he stated.

At the flag-off of the new Enugu City roads project, which sits on 10,000 hectares of land off Enugu-Abakaliki Road and traverses Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, and Nkanu West LGAs, Mbah reiterated his administration’s determination to restore Enugu to its number one position in Nigeria and beyond.

He said the project being handled by China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), would rub shoulders with any great city in the world, stressing that “we will have a functional New Enugu City between now and the next 24 months”.

“We are here not only to witness the construction of a road, we are here to witness the construction of infrastructure. In this New City, we are going to have a dedicated power project, a central sewage system, high-speed internet, and there is hardly anything you will find in any modern smart city that you will not find in this City.”

He said the first phase of the project would cover 26 square kilometres comprising Happy Island, Vitality Bay, and the Innovation Park in line with the purposes the new city is to serve.

Also flagging off the construction of the 40km Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu- Neke-Ikem dual carriageway, the governor said the new government was bent on constructing at least 10,000km of roads in the next eight years to open the space for investors and make life better for Enugu people.

“This 40km dual carriageway road is going to be a major gateway to the North Central and it is going to open up our rural areas.

“Recall that we said we are going to unlock our rural economy and the best way to do that is to ensure that we have access roads to our farmlands and we will also create special economic zones in our rural areas. But we are not thinking about agriculture as food only, but also as export commodities.”

Mbah said put at 400km the total length of roads flagged off for construction in the first phase of the government’s quest to build 10,000km of roads.

Speaking, the contractors, including the Deputy Managing Director of CCCC Nigeria, Henry Li, assured the government of first-rate projects and early competition.

“As the contractor entrusted with this significant undertaking, we recognise the responsibility that comes with it. We pledge our unwavering commitment to delivering the benchmark road on time and with the highest quality”, he stated.

Meanwhile, the overjoyed communities, who trooped out with their leaders, including traditional rulers, and council chairmen, thanked the governor for the massive projects, promising to cooperate with both the government and contractors to ensure speedy and hitch-free completion of the projects.

