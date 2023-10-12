Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the Red Chamber, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced his defection on Thursday during a plenary session.

In the letter read by the Senate President, Ubah cited irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the YPP as the reason for leaving the party.

Regarding his choice of the ruling party, the former Anambra state governorship candidate declared that he was impressed with the party’s commitment to good governance.

Part of his letter reads: “I am willing to formally notify and inform the Distinguished Senate President and our colleagues of the considerable differences between me and the leadership of my party (YPP).

“Therefore, I have resolved to move from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the most important party in Africa, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a dedicated politician and representative of my people, this move has become exigent at this period of my political career and public service.

“After a thorough evaluation of the political landscape in Nigeria, particularly the good works being done by the All Progressives Congress since the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of Nigeria, I have come to the realization and conclusion that the All Progressives Congress is better suited to champion the ideals and principles that can move Nigeria forward.

“The APC’s commitment to good governance, economic development, and social progress resonates deeply with my own conviction and the alignment of each member on key national issues for achieving the promises of any decent politician, and particularly the promises that I made to my constituents to better the lot of all of them.

“I am particularly impressed by the renewed hope initiative of President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), and I have found it needful to join the trend so as to integrate my senatorial district into the laudable mission of my President.”

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that with Senator Ubah’s defection, the number of APC Senators has increased to 60 from 59, while the number of federal lawmakers on the platform of opposition parties has reduced from 50 to 49.

