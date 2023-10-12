The Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) has revealed plans to set up skills training centres in three schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a way of encouraging youth participation in skilled labour in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Nigeria-Korea Model School after a skills sensitization programme in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of LMF, Mrs. Rosemary Ojochenemi Osikoye, said it was important to have a vocational training centre in every school in Nigeria.

She expressed willingness to go to more schools, stating, “We are only limited by resources because, you see, if you ask me, our law says that before a child finishes junior secondary school, the child should have functional skills.”

“In essence, you should produce artisans at the junior secondary school level by law,” she stated.

Osikoye said skills training centres in schools should have been the thing to keep the children who have left school in school, lamenting the high rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“The data is very distressing, from 10 million to 15 million out-of-school children, and whatever it is right now, it’s very sad. A lot of children are not in school.”

She noted that over 65 million Nigerians are reported to have challenges with reading and writing, adding that the data is worrisome.

“So let’s start with the schools and the cognitive skills that people would need, and all of that will start with addressing these issues in school. Home Economics is a mandatory subject; it covers a lot of vocational skill areas. You would find that broadly at the junior level.”

However, the ES said the training centres will focus on sewing due to the limited resources available while soliciting financial support from well-meaning organisations and individuals for the expansion of the school sewing clubs programme.

The Foundation also donated about 100 sewing kits to female students at Junior Secondary School Pyakasa, Senior Secondary School Pyakasa, and Nigeria-Korea Model School Piwoye, all in Abuja.

