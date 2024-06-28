Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday, attended the inaugural Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Townhall meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The townhall meeting, Chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, served as a platform to deepen the PEBEC’s regulatory reform mandate following the completion of the 90-day Regulatory Reform Accelerator Action Plan.

Apart from Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the meeting had in attendance, some ministers, heads of over 50 federal government agencies and their reform teams, representatives of the organised private sector, and other stakeholders.

PEBEC was established in July 2016 by the Federal Government to oversee Nigeria’s business environment intervention with the dual mandate of removing bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business and improving the perception of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Recall that the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, had in its 2021 and 2023 Subnational Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reports ranked Gombe as the overall best, and the state with the friendliest environment for business in Nigeria as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

